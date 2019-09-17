COMMENT:

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has Winston Peters to thank for her date with US President Donald Trump next week in New York - if thanks is the right word.

Ardern's description of her relationship with Trump as "absolutely fine" is perhaps the faintest of praise ever levelled at a US president by a New Zealand leader.

Even Helen Clark was nice about George W Bush.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But while Ardern, the young feminist, has maintained a relationship unembellished by the pretence of any great friendship with Trump's America, Peters has been working assiduously on the US relationship.

He has had two

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.