COMMENT:

Winston Peters' return to work this week after a long recuperation has reinforced two things.

No matter how infallible and invincible he likes to appear, he most certainly is not.

He is fighting fit in spirit but he does not appear to be fully recovered yet from the undisclosed ailment that kept him away for four weeks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

And he has to treat every month, week and day in politics as though his New Zealand First's party's survival depended on it, because it does.

Peters has still not managed to build a party that would confidently survive without him, although

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.