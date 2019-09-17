Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Covering climate now series: The twists and turns of climate change policy in New Zealand

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read
Climate change protest march in Wellington in March. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Climate change protest march in Wellington in March. Photo / Mark Mitchell

If you get the feeling that debate about climate change policy has been going on for years and years, that's because it has for some.

For millennials, it has been a whole lifetime.

The first report on climate change by a New Zealand government was commissioned in 1988, a year

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand