COMMENT:

The remark triggered hearty laughter from the audience.

"I was born in 1965: I'm as old as prohibition," Justice Minister Andrew Little said.

On record as a pro-legaliser, Little was addressing the crowd at the Drug Foundation symposium last week. The audience overwhelmingly supported legalisation and regulation of the personal use of cannabis.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He took us through the pros and cons for change from a public health and safety perspective. All points that had been well-traversed in the media and would likely continue to be in the lead up to next year's referendum.

While I applauded politely, Little's

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.