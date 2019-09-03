New Zealand should expunge minor cannabis convictions and create a legal and responsible market for the drug, a new report from The Helen Clark Foundation recommends.

It urges voters should tick 'Yes' to cannabis legalisation and regulation in next year's referendum.

Clark told Stuff Kiwis would continue to use cannabis whatever the law.

"Isn't this a waste of the justice system's time and money? Haven't the police got better things to do? Aren't we better to face the reality that 80 per cent of Kiwis are going to try this at some point in their lives?"

Advertisement

She was not a supporter of cannabis but said continued prohibition only added further harm.

She made clear she was not a supporter of cannabis itself but recognised that keeping it illegal and unregulated only added further harm.

"The basic principle is that there are so many things in a society that have a potential for harm. Tobacco - we regulate and tax it but don't prohibit it. Same with alcohol," she told Stuff.

"Let's talk upfront about this, rather than pretending that we can ban it...You're not promoting this. You're saying this is a reality in our society."

Foundation executive director, and report co-author, Kathy Errington said she hoped the report will encourage debate.

"Our analysis argues that the disproportionately adverse effects of current policies justify putting in place legislation and effective regulation.

"Cannabis should be treated as a health and social issue, not a criminal one. The status quo is exacerbating its harm."

Errington said the current prohibition-based policy approaches had not eradicated cannabis consumption and supply.

Advertisement

Criminalisation was an inappropriate use of justice system resources and there was significant evidence that it was profoundly unjust to Māori, she said.

"It's also worth noting that a Colorado-style free market model is not the only option for the legal sale of cannabis in New Zealand. Uruguay, for example, uses a state monopoly."

Errington said cannabis use in New Zealand is reality "and the results of our current policy approach damage our health, worsen social equity and drive crime".

"Our answer is that we should move to a health-based approach with robust regulation, effective public health education and adequate service provision," Errington said.

"The current approach to cannabis inflicts excessive punishment on those who face prosecution who, in turn, are disproportionately Māori. Māori aged 17 to 25 accounts for 37 per cent of all convictions for drug possession.

"The legal prohibition on cannabis also drives people towards more potent and riskier substances," she said.

"The "iron law of prohibition" refers to how the criminalisation of drugs leads to the consumption of more potent substances, with both suppliers and users not willing to take risks with the law for low-potency substances, and they may prefer to carry smaller and more easily concealable substances," Errington said.

"As a result, more potent illegal drugs appear on the market, such as has been the case with fentanyl and its derivatives as street opioids in the United States and Canada, the emergence of the synthetic cannabinoid "spice" in the UK to replace plant-based cannabis, and the levels of THC in cannabis reaching 17 per cent in Europe (up from 8 per cent a decade earlier)."

Errington said a 'yes vote' in the referendum would allow for the sale of quality-controlled cannabis "help to lift the stigma and discrimination which pushes people into risky behaviours and into buying more potent, if smaller, quantities of synthetic cannabinoids".

In addition to encouraging New Zealanders to vote 'Yes' in the 2020 cannabis referendum, the report recommends that the New Zealand Government should:

• Expunge prior minor cannabis offences from the record and remove past convictions for supply where there is no compounding factor associated with the conviction, such as firearm use or violence;

• Legislate for the regulation of, and access to, a legal cannabis market. Models from both Uruguay and North America should be seriously studied;

• Develop a structure for a legal market which prevents and/or discourages the emergence of large, commercial, for-profit cannabis producers and retailers;

• Ensure that the needs of the individuals and communities most affected by the current policy of prohibition on cannabis use are carefully considered when implementing and monitoring the legal market, and that these communities have equitable access to become producers and retailers within the legal market.