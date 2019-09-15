Any government that thinks it's a good idea to run a complete air base with 13 airplanes has, in my mind, lost the plot.

The obvious options are to move all aircraft to Ohakea air base apart from some helicopters to be based at Ardmore, close by the SAS base.

My understanding is that the Orion replacements are slated to be based at Ohakea even if it means lengthening the runway, although in the current configuration an A380 can use Ohakea.

Sell the Whenuapai air base to a private consortium so commercial flights can service the North Shore community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For

Freeing up hospital beds

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Govern by committee

Work together

Reasoned journalism

Re-abusing victims

Mixed use air base

Firearm register

Parking tickets

Honours for Labour

Govt taking advice

Lack of productivity

Convenient Greens