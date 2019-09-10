COMMENT

According to a recent news item, District Health Board deficits are set to expand to around $500 million for the year, a substantial sum on a total annual health budget of about $20 billion.

Perhaps this is to be expected after a decade of a funding squeeze, and the current government is to be applauded for its larger Budget allocations to health.

But is the money going to the right places in the health system?

Hospital services seem to be the main beneficiaries, and yet there is a very substantial and important primary and community sector that has lagged

