It's strange to be dying of something that doesn't hurt.

Well, "dying" is dramatic. It's not close and it's not even certain, but it does seem to be creeping up on me. I had surgery for prostate cancer 19 months ago, and we knew then it would come back, and now it has. I have a new tumour in the place where I used to have a prostate gland, which had the old tumour in it. The good news is, it hasn't spread.

The bad news is, that's not exactly true. It probably has spread, they just can't find it

