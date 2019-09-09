Measles injustice

A lady recently went to her doctor with a complaint not connected with measles. It turned out to be nothing serious but, because another patient in the waiting room did have a confirmed case of measles, she now finds herself being quarantined and unable to work unless she can prove she has had either measles or has been immunised.
How does she pay her rent and other outgoings unless there is sick leave available to her? Who is going to risk contact in order to do her shopping?
Like earlier immunisations, hers would have been recorded in her Plunket book

