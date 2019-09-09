Measles injustice

A lady recently went to her doctor with a complaint not connected with measles. It turned out to be nothing serious but, because another patient in the waiting room did have a confirmed case of measles, she now finds herself being quarantined and unable to work unless she can prove she has had either measles or has been immunised.

How does she pay her rent and other outgoings unless there is sick leave available to her? Who is going to risk contact in order to do her shopping?

Like earlier immunisations, hers would have been recorded in her Plunket book but unless she can contact her mother it is going to be hard for her to find any proof.

Meanwhile, both she and her employer are seriously disadvantaged all because of some inconsiderate or ill-advised person never bothering to inoculate against what is now a communicable and notifiable disease.

The system stinks. Not because the authorities have to take precautionary measures to contain an epidemic, but because the lazy or anti-vaxxers are free to spread their diseases and are not answerable to either an individual or to society. If she had been physically assaulted she could go before a court for recompense but spreading a communicable disease she cannot.

Where is the justice?

A J MacKenzie, Rotorua.



Climate vote

Women's protective stand for themselves and for the future of their children has been paramount in their decision making. From Boudica in AD 60, the suffragettes in the 1800s, the anti-nuclear movement of the 1980s, to today's climate change challenge, women are there in strength. Always there have been men who have understood, got on board and helped support the changes.

But some men (and women) just don't get it. Usually their roles in life have been to do their best to support financially their families, which often sort out prestigious positions of power. In doing so, they have often put their humanity to the side, forgotten their place in the world alongside other living things, and, most importantly, lost the sight of a future for all on the planet, including their own families.

So it is no surprise to find in Malcolm Pollock's letter (NZ Herald, September 9), a cynical comment over a call by Simon Wilson (Weekend Herald, September 7) for voters in Auckland to urgently vote to council, those who take climate change seriously.

Our future on this planet is in danger now. All we can do is make it a little easier for those who follow. So yes, it is paramount that those leading any organisation that has a say in our daily lives, takes climate change seriously. It's a vote for the planet.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.



Impatient and rude

I know it can be frustrating when you're stuck behind a car that is indicating to turn right and there is nowhere for you to go except to wait. Especially outside a school gate with Friday traffic in both directions. This is for the two idiots who decided to blast their horns continually and then proceed to yell obscenities at me as you drove past outside Alfriston School in front of kids. I'm sorry, perhaps I am a colourful knob and thanks for the fingers. I put it down to stupidity and lack of education, on your part.

S Munro, Alfriston.



Whenuapai flights

Funny how last time this issue (NZ Herald, September 5) was raised, Air NZ was firmly against it - or was that because it was possible competition that was proposing it?

All Air NZ needs to do this time is delve into its archives and read its very eloquent submission that, with along with the WAAG (Whenuapai Airport Action Group) comprised of Greenhithe, Paremoremo and northern Bays residents living under the possible flight paths) submission, successfully showed the many points why a commercial airport at Whenuapai should not be established now or in the future.

Gary Arnold, Paremoremo.



More opposition

The case for commercial operations from a New Zealand defence base has even less going for it now than when first promoted by the likes of George Gair and Bob Harvey in 2002. Residents under the flight path and its surrounds were rightly outraged then and made their views known. Our numbers are now many more with development of the Hobsonville precinct and accelerating home building in the north and northwest.

Our access to Auckland International Airport (AIA) is just fine, thanks. Completion of the Western Ring Route and the Waterview tunnel has seen to that. And AIA is completing great improvements to the international and domestic terminals at Māngere while also having plans well in hand for its second runway.

There are regional plans for a satellite town comprising tens of thousands of homes in the Whenuapai precinct. Let's prick the balloon pushing commercial use of Whenuapai air base once and for all.

Roger Blackburn, Greenhithe.



Holidaymakers

A second domestic airport is logical. Defence minister Ron Mark says the plan would face enormous opposition from residents.

Are these the same residents who happily fly over Papatoetoe, Flatbush and Botany as they head off to their holiday destinations?

Bob Wichman, Botany.



Hong Kong

Regarding Lew Crawford's letter (NZ Herald, September 6) on police behaviour in Hong Kong. All injuries the police suffered were of minor natures.

The most serious was of a policeman who had his finger bitten off by an unarmed peaceful protester. According to eyewitnesses' account, the policeman was plain clothed, did not identify himself, and was gouging the eyes of that protester. None of the police injuries were caused by petrol bombs.

However, the number of protesters injured were over a thousand. Several cases were sent to intensive care and there were many broken bones. Some injured protesters did not go to hospitals because police were showing up in the hospitals arresting people without warrant of arrest, intimidating hospital staff. There are many videos online showing heavily armed riot police beating unarmed peaceful protesters in closed off environments, including innocent bystanders, like inside a shopping mall and the subway.

I strongly condemn the use of any violence on both sides. One of the major reasons the situation deteriorates is the accusation of police brutality and the government's refusal to set up an independent inquiry.

Brenda Brettkelly, Tauranga.



Happiness paradox

The article by Robert MacCulloch (NZ Herald, September 9) is pretty much on the money. With probably 40 per cent of families under economic stress, both parents working and no light at the end of a never ending tunnel, buoyed by the realisation that they only have to get to be CEO of Fonterra for a couple of years and life will be sweet – it's not hard to see where the problem lies. It's in economic misery caused by greed.

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.



Corrupt regime

The saying power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely applied to Robert Mugabe. A once admired freedom fighter who fought against and ended white minority rule turned a brutal tyrant once installed in power.

He imposed a reign of terror on his people and his policies (e.g. the forced, violent eviction of white farmers and the arbitrary repossession of their land) led to the collapse of the country's economy which led his people to despise him.

The people of Zimbabwe rejoiced when he was removed from power in a military coup in 2017.

Mugabe presents an interesting case study on how a good man can go rotten when power and privilege get to his head.

Rajend Naidu, Sydney.



Doom merchants

Do those of us who are getting up in years have to be constantly reminded that our time will soon be up? It is not possible to enjoy an evening's TV viewing, listen to the radio or even go to the movies without our enjoyment being deflated with a funeral reminder.

One advertisement for funeral insurance reminds us that we will "soon be heading off upstairs, but don't waste another moment thinking about it" - well, we weren't until you reminded us.

Even a trip to the local cinema for a bit of entertainment and escapism brings us back down to earth with a thud when the local funeral director's ad is played. We were enjoying ourselves 'til then.

I cannot think of another group that would be considered an acceptable target for such grim reminders. It has almost become elder abuse. Leave us alone, we know where we are going.

J Leighton, Devonport.



Short & Sweet

On rugby

Steve Hansen has smelt the coffee beans and finally come to his senses on Beauden Barrett at first five-eighth and Ben Smith at fullback.

Gary Stewart, Foxton Beach.

Why has Steve Hansen got Brad Webber in the squad if he won't use him? Jock MacVicar, Hauraki.

On KiwiBuild

Government by trial and error. Alan Milton, Cambridge.

On housing

People don't want a house in which to make a life "together" but a palace with all the mod cons that they can fight over when they decide to part. Mike Wells, Kawerau.

On opinions

Would it be possible for editors to do a deal with Pharmac and have happy pills put on the free list for opinion writers? Reg Dempster, Albany.

On banks

The capping of interest charges on loans against our riskiest borrowers is a welcome move. It must now be time for our banks to re-consider their rates on overdue credit cards but I continue to hold my breath. Stuart Bayes, Hamilton.

On Te Aihe

Is the new boat a "Grand Design" too far? I guess only time will tell. Bruce Tubb, Belmont.

On tax

Has anyone calculated the value we get from our tax dollar? My estimate is fifteen cents. Richard Irwin, Te Atatu South.