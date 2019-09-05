Home to roost

After World War II, 10,000 state houses a year were being built by the government. This is after a depression and a major war when the economy was not a "rockstar" and when many labourers were buried in the fields of Europe.

Those houses were so well built they now bring a premium price and none of them leak. If we could do it then why can't we do it now?

One simple answer – the will is missing. Where there's a will there's a way, and we don't have the will to help people get into houses now.

We have become an uncaring society, interested in keeping house prices up to make those already well off feel even better off.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.



American example

Jacinda Ardern recently stated that she did not understand America. I don't think she understands New Zealand either. We have the same problems.

Now she is promising $400 million to help people buy KiwiBuild homes. Where is this money coming from, our taxes or government borrowing new money into existence as debt? Kindness before progress would be okay if this money was created without interest attached, and then there would be no burden on the taxpayers either.

The rules governing banking need to be changed so private banks can no longer create bank deposits in the act of lending. An authority like the Reserve Bank needs to take over the role of creating money (called Sovereign Money) that the economy requires each year to run smoothly, in line with inflation targets set by the government.

To meet these targets, the decision on how much or how little money needs to be created would be taken by an independent body called the Monetary Policy Committee and not the Independent Expert Advisory Panel.

This is why Ardern does not understand America. Donald Trump is fighting to get rid of the Federal Reserve Bank of America and replace it with a Bank for the People that is not a privately owned corporation.

If Jacinda Ardern wants to understand America she must understand the fight Trump is taking.

Steve Laurence, Egmont Village.

Unified by history

Teuila Fuatai is to be congratulated for her commentary (NZ Herald, September 2) on the importance of a real and contextually relevant New Zealand history being taught in our education system. Her insightful incorporation of Tāmati Kruger's aspiration where everyone in Aotearoa is tangata whenua gives me hope that, despite the challenges from our history, as a country we can forge a unique identify that is grounded in bi-culturalism. Not only is this consistent with the Treaty of Waitangi, it is also the ultimate realisation of who we can truly be as a country.

M Boardman, Browns Bay.



Future thinking

Ray Green (NZ Herald, September 4) asks, with reference to new housing developments on Auckland's North Shore in spite of already congested roads: "Don't these people ever look to the future?". The simple answer is "no".

Whoever permitted the most fertile growing land in the country, south and northwest of Auckland, to be buried under acres of concrete and brick can see only one thing - profit now. It is not difficult to visualise a time when most of our fruit and vegetables will need to be imported. Has anyone thought ahead to the effect this will have on our carbon footprint, not to mention the quality of our fresh food? Probably not.

Anne Martin, Helensville.



Sovereign MPs

Your correspondent Dennis Horne (NZ Herald, September 4) reminds us that we are a representative democracy, not a direct one. Direct democracy is too unwieldy.

The current events in Britain's Parliament Britain over Brexit remind that our representatives in Parliament may, at the end of the day, vote as they see fit regardless of the wishes of the country as a whole, of their constituents, of their party or even of their own self interest.

This in turn reminds us how important it is to participate in the selection and election of candidates and (in addition to assessments such as of ability, experience, personality and decency) critically to explore their fundamental values and their country and community aspirations.

The result is that our representatives are sovereign, in the words of the Speaker to Charles the First: "I have neither eyes to see nor tongue to speak but as this House is pleased to direct me."

John Collinge, St Mary's Bay.



Pike River

The question I want answered is why on Earth was it necessary to tunnel more than 2km through solid rock to reach a cache of the finest coking coal available which was barely 100m from the surface? Six billion dollars worth of payload.

The $37 million being spent to "examine the drift" would be enough to strip off the covering layer of earth, recover the miners, and recommence removing the resource to the benefit of the country. However, I suspect the Greens, and climate change promoters (i.e the Government), would not agree.

Trevor Elwin, Half Moon Bay.



Cannabis law

Helen Clark's logic that 80 per cent of Kiwis have used dope therefore abolition does not work reeks of an ideological bent that is grasping at straws to gain a yes vote to legalise it. Apparently more than 90 per cent of New Zealanders have gone over the speed limit. Why doesn't the government then just abolish speed limits?

Dave Purcell, Orakei.



Voter restrictions

All due respect to Colin Bell (NZ Herald, September 4), but if voting was restricted to only those who can sing John Lennon's song Imagine word-for-word then just imagine. No Trump, no Brexit, no ACT Party and no Bolsonaro burning the Amazon. Yoohoo, you can say I'm a dreamer...

Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central



Four facts

As a mature (euphemism for old) American lady, there are only four incontrovertible facts that I have been right about in my life.

I married the right person (after my husband faints hearing this, I'll pick his body up off the floor). My children are my greatest achievement. Donald Trump is an unscrupulous moron. There will be more mass shootings in the US.

The first two of these facts fill me with joy, the latter two with sadness and incredulity that this is the state of America in 2019.

Mary Hearn, Glendowie.



Over the moon

David Tolmie (NZ Herald, September 3) suggests that our new All Black Luke Jacobson needs to brush up on his metaphors. But by saying he was "on top of the moon", Jacobson invented an original metaphor rather than relying on clichés.

Plus, we all know the top of the world is freezing and, if you're going over the moon, it would make sense to stop – and perhaps check out Apollo 11's footprints.

Rae Roadley, Maungaturoto.



Police response

As a retired police officer with 30 years' service in the Hong Kong Police. I take exception to Genevieve Forde (NZ Herald, September 3) referring to "the brutality dealt by police to the people of Hong Kong as they courageously and tenaciously demonstrate for their freedom". It is the duty of any police force to maintain public order and protect life and property.

Some of the protest marches have been peaceful, others have not. Protesters have thrown petrol bombs, bricks and metal poles at police officers and pointed lasers in their eyes. Police have been surrounded, assaulted and threatened. In one confrontation 21 police officers were injured. Police officers' personal data and home addresses have been disclosed online without consent and officers' families threatened. Protesters have set objects on fire and destroyed property.

The police have fired tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse violent protesters, and to their credit no protester has been killed by police action. In many countries there would have been a much harsher response from police. Escalating violence is not the solution to grievances of Hong Kong's young people.

Lew Crawford, Albany.



Short & Sweet

On news

Is there any more world news other than Brexit and Donald Trump?

Mohammed Yakub, Mangere East.

On men

TV adverts that feature a husband and wife nearly always use humorous discrimination against the male as the sales pitch. I suppose this is progress.

Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangonui.

On KiwiBuild

After nine years in opposition and nearly two years in government is the KiwiBuild reset, as presented by Minister Megan Woods, really the best that they can do?

Mike Baker, Tauranga.

Claiming failure to reach targets is the result of being too aspirational is pure spin. We are witnessing a government imploding through incompetence. Mark McCluskey, Red Beach.

There is a way to quickly alleviate the housing problem, and emulate the (so-called) "American Dream". Trailer parks. Dave Spiers, Henderson.

On bullies

Alas, the old adage seems to be ringing true: "Rugby is a rough game played by gentlemen while football is a gentleman's game played by roughs". V Hall, Whangaparaoa.

On mine

Nick Smith is right. Pike River has become pure politics. Nothing worthwhile is being achieved by the continuing efforts in re-entering this mine. Derek Smith, Castor Bay.

On Ellis

May you rest in peace forever, Peter Ellis. Tony Lawson, One Tree Point.