Home to roost

After World War II, 10,000 state houses a year were being built by the government. This is after a depression and a major war when the economy was not a "rockstar" and when many labourers were buried in the fields of Europe.
Those houses were so well built they now bring a premium price and none of them leak. If we could do it then why can't we do it now?
One simple answer – the will is missing. Where there's a will there's a way, and we don't have the will to help people get into houses now.

