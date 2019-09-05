Air New Zealand is working on plans to fly some domestic routes from a second airport in Auckland, which it says will help save passengers money.

Early modelling had shown several services a day to both Wellington and Christchurch could be commercially viable and the airline is in the final stages of assessing whether it could also make flights to Queenstown, Napier, Nelson and Palmerston North stack up as well.

The airline says that once it has a firm proposal on the alternate airport, it will urge the Government to consider the options.

Chief executive Christopher Luxon says flights from the second airport - which would compete with Auckland International - would help keep the cost of travel down.

The airline is rebooting earlier plans to develop the Whenuapai Air Force as a dual-use airport.

While there's a review of Defence Estate underway, a spokesman for Defence Minister Ron Mark said today there were no ''current plans'' to allow for commercial flights out of Whenuapai.

Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon who has announced he is leaving the airline.

The base was seriously considered as a second commercial airport 17 years ago - when it was rejected - but Luxon says the time was right to have another look at it.

Customers had told Air New Zealand ''loud and clear'' that the transport infrastructure to get to and from Auckland airport was ''suboptimal'', especially for the large number living north of the Harbour Bridge or in West Auckland.

''Once customers get to Auckland Airport their experience there is well below the standard they expect for the main entry point into our nation's largest city.''

Luxon, who leaves Air New Zealand on September 25, says that once the airline had a ''fully formed view'' on the merits of Whenuapai, it would want to engage in a conversation with the Government, as the owner of the airfield and its assets.

Air New Zealand has had an ongoing issue with Auckland Airport over-charging and he says current estimates showed that airport operating costs at Whenuapai would be lower than at the existing facility.

''Therefore, moving some of Air New Zealand's flying there could also be a significant step in helping keep down the cost of air travel for hundreds of thousands of Kiwis. The bottom line is that over the next five years all airlines operating into and around New Zealand, especially those with Auckland Airport in their network, are going to come under significant pressure from a rapid escalation in airport charges,'' he says.

Air Force VIP planes also use the RNZAF base at Whenuapai. Photo / Greg Bowker

At the time Whenuapai was last seriously considered as a second airport, infrastructure investor Infratil was highly supportive of the project and seen as a potential partner. Expanding Whenuapai to handle commercial aircraft would need considerable investment in terminal infrastructure and would face opposition from those nearby worried about aircraft noise and more road traffic.

Former prime minister Sir John Key - who is now an Air New Zealand board member - om 2002 opposed the development of Whenuapai as a second airport when he was MP for Helensville.

Luxon, who may go into politics as a National MP, says New Zealand needed to rise to the challenge of delivering necessary infrastructure it so desperately needs.

''Part of that national challenge is to think about how we can deliver the best airport infrastructure, in the right place, for the benefit of all New Zealanders.''

The body representing all airlines, the Board of Airline Representatives, says while other member airlines had not directly talked about commercial services at Whenuapai, it had some general views.

''Any move to use Whenuapai airbase for commercial air services in Auckland would create airport capacity and competition, and airlines would welcome both,'' said executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers.

The board was increasingly concerned at the emerging cost of infrastructure investment across the entire aviation sector over the next decade, which ultimately ends up on air travellers' tickets.

''So it makes total sense to look at our existing infrastructure assets, and ask can we use them in a way that will better benefit New Zealanders. Whenuapai air base is a great example of this. It could be a win for the Air Force from a shared cost perspective too.''

Peak-time congestion and costs were increasing at Auckland Airport, so a second airport for Auckland should be explored if there is a ready-made opportunity like Whenuapai.

''I think it would benefit north Auckland residents and provide a great opportunity to grow regional, domestic and in particular low-cost services.''

Comment has been sought from Auckland Airport.