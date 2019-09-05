Air New Zealand is working on plans to fly some domestic routes from a second airport in Auckland, which it says will help save passengers money.

Early modelling had shown several services a day to both Wellington and Christchurch could be commercially viable and the airline is in the final stages of assessing whether it could also make flights to Queenstown, Napier, Nelson and Palmerston North stack up as well.

The airline says that once it has a firm proposal on the alternate airport, it will urge the Government to consider the options.

Chief executive Christopher Luxon says flights from

