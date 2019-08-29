School Census

A school census has found that Chinese students are much less likely than others to be left-handed - but it may be due to culture, not genes.

Only 7 per cent of the 1480 Chinese students who took part in this year's Census At School, but 10 to 12 per cent of all other ethnic groups in the survey of 23,000 children, said they were left-handed.

But Ethan Chen and Aiden Warren, two left-handers in Year 9 at Mission Heights Junior College, reckon they know why so few Chinese admitted to it.

"It's possibly just in history, how some ethnic

