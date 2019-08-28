School Census

Ricky Bassano's bedtime has got later gradually as he's got older.

"My sleeping time was around 7pm when I was in early primary," he says.

"It only reached 9pm when I was in Year 7. Now it's about 10.30pm. It's just gradually increased."

Ricky, who is now 15 and in Year 10 at Mission Heights Junior College, has kept exactly in pace with the NZ median bedtime through his school life.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Census At School, an online programme run by Auckland University, has found that half of all children are in bed by 8.30pm in Years 4 and 5 (aged 8-9),

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

School census