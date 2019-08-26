An end to excuses

I was pleased to see we have brought back phonics, a system that works ( NZ Herald, August 19 ).

Next we could learn from Britain's strictest school. Five years ago a free state school opened which brought back rules that a few generations ago were considered normal, including silence in corridors and a "no excuses policy" meaning students are given detention for arriving a minute late. They are penalised for not doing homework, rolling eyes or persistently turning around. It has just received its first GCSE results. Fifty-four per cent of all results were graded A, four times the national average and considering it is in what we would call a low-decile area all the more pleasing. Students, parents and staff are delighted.

The zero-tolerance approach to breaking the rules builds character and create an environment for learning.

Why did we scrap a system that worked? Sadly the left took over our education system and preferred equality over achievement and free expression over discipline.

It is time to reverse their nonsense and let our children succeed.

Maureen Coxhead, Goodwood Heights.



Hoop card

Auckland ratepayers need to know that Auckland Transport is spending their money on making it very difficult for out-of-town SuperGold card holders to use their card on Auckland public transport. Auckland SuperGold card holders visiting anywhere else in the country just produce their card, like any others.

In Auckland, out-of-towners first need to get a gold AT hop card (a kerfuffle in itself), and now they need to renew it by tagging on before October 19 this year. Whatever for? Many people visit Auckland only once or twice a year to see shows, visit relatives, or for concerts etc. To use their AT hop gold cards they must phone AT to get an extension to the renewal time or it won't be valid any more. Someone at AT has to process the request and a team then marks every card individually with the extension. Talk about baloney. I thought the SuperGold card was to give people over 65 free local public transport within specified hours throughout the country. Why does Auckland make it so difficult?

Jenny Clark, Paekakariki.



Migrancy claims

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is not always wrong ( NZ Herald, August 23 ). As an immigration consultant since 1993 (recently retired), I've seen too many cases where the NZ party in a relationship-based application has been "used and abused". The most damaging was "Mike", who fell for a beautiful Asian woman.

Mike never thought to establish a pre or post-nuptial agreement. Within days of the three-year anniversary of their first intimate experience, she contracted a divorce lawyer and, by the end of the legal process, she had their bank account, their home and their car. He had the mortgage and was living in a campground.

Less financially damaging, but more frequent, are those who leave the relationship as soon as their residence is granted; and then start the process to bring their real wife/husband to NZ.

In my opinion, INZ has every right to be suspicious of a young man from India without a valid visa marrying a handicapped woman of a completely different culture.

INZ is aware that today, online is one of the few ways for people to meet, and most of those relationships are genuine, but they are also aware of the risk of allowing people into NZ, who have spent only a few days or weeks with the person they have married.

W F Milnes, Howick.



Bridge policy

It has been reported that I promised, if elected Mayor, to replace the "existing Auckland Harbour Bridge", which has eight lanes, with "an-18 lane superstructure" ( NZ Herald, August 16 ). Such reporting has misled many people into believing that I promised 18 lanes across the Waitemata, causing "carmageddon".

What I have promised is to replace the original bridge and the two clip-ons (total width 35m) with one 35m-wide replica of the original bridge, as it looked from when it opened in 1959 until the clip-ons were added in 1969. The upper deck would be at the same level as the current decks and would not carry lanes but two footpaths, two cycle paths and four rail tracks. The lower deck, within the steelwork, would carry 10 lanes. No motorway changes would be required and travel demand through the bridge corridor, on numerous modes, would be accommodated for generations.

Leading steel and bridge engineers consider the replacement is feasible and would cost no more than $2 billion. The replacement would be funded from the $28 billion Auckland Transport Alignment Programme which the Mayor or Auckland has as much say in as anyone.

John Tamihere, Candidate for Mayor of Auckland.



Greatest

We had Muhammad Ali claim: "I am the greatest" - but limited to his chosen field of boxing. Now we have Donald Trump declaring he is the greatest - in his chosen field of "everything".

When the Prime Minister of Denmark rejected Trump's offer to buy Greenland, he threw his toys out of the cot and said he would no longer come and visit. He followed by announcing to the Danish Prime Minister: "I am the chosen one" - presumably of this universe.

Surely it is time God started looking over his shoulder?

Des Trigg, Rothesay Bay.



Lucky ratepayers

When it comes to paying rates, John Simons ( NZ Herald, August 23 ) is lucky that his home has a rateable value of $820k as this is under the average value of residential property according to Auckland Council's 2017 Valuations - the average being $1,076,000.

He is also lucky that he lives on the Hibiscus Coast as he is not subject to the additional $130 rate cost that those in the old Auckland City area have for rubbish, nor is he in Warkworth where they have a targeted transport rate of $150 added to their rates bill.

But I think all Auckland ratepayers should spare a thought to the rates bills of fellow Kiwis who live outside of Auckland and who are part of a much smaller ratepayer base. For a property in Hamilton with a CV of $610,000 their rates bill is $2675 and a $255,000 CV in Kaitaia will mean a rates bill of $2702 – $20 more than for an Auckland property on the Hibiscus Coast with a CV of $1,076,000.

A rates bill at that level, in an area where incomes are generally much lower than in the city, must be a struggle for many.

Claire Teirney, Stanmore Bay.



Ihumātao visit

I've often found Simon Wilson to be a voice for logic and common sense, so it's disappointing to see him naively drawn into the call for the Prime Minister (i.e. the Government) to become involved in the Ihumātao dispute ( NZ Herald, August 13 ). This is apparently being orchestrated by the Māori Party, desperate for another cause to revive its moribund fortunes. The Government is, in my view, very wise not to be bullied into politicising the issue. Don't be surprised if Pania Newton is pushed into the leadership of the Māori Party.

Warren Drake, Orakei.



Banking pain

Every day in the small towns, an ongoing tragedy unfolds involving the lack of banking facilities. The major banks keep closing branches and forcing their customers to travel to a larger town to do their banking. The ASB is a classic offender, most of their cash machines are old and customers can not pay their credit card debt unless they travel many miles to an actual branch.

Pensioners have a difficult life and many do not own a computer and so they especially feel the pain caused by the greedy banks constantly closing branches. Ministers of the Crown need to start dictating to the banks to improve the services being offered to bank customers.

Johann Nordberg, Paeroa.



Holocaust recall

I was pleased to see Donald Anderson's courteous rebuttal (https://www.nzherald.co.nz/opinion/news/article.cfm?c_id=466&objectid=12260768) of your correspondent Roger McCall's assertion that the Germans avoid their past. I was in Berlin this northern summer – retracing my walk through (the real) Checkpoint Charlie to the old East as a 23-year-old in the summer of '76. Just down the street, I happened upon the museum known as the Topography of Terror, a mostly photographic display in a prominent position near the old Wall, recording the horrific steps in the lead up to the tragedy of 1939-1945. With it clearly being promoted to German citizens – and with free entry – this, and a number of similar exhibitions in Berlin are unmissable.

This country in this century has not chosen to forget.

Gerard Rennie, Hamilton.



Short & Sweet

On Ihumātao

Simon Wilson should remember David Lange, as Prime Minister in 1995, did not have to go to Moutea Gardens in Whanganui to reach a satisfactory settlement.

Bob Sinclair, Sunnyhills.

On bugs

We have chomped our way through a vast amount of plant species; we have eliminated a huge percentage of animals and birds. Now we are starting on the insects. Monarch butterfly fritters anyone?

G M Campbell, Hamilton.

On rail

$92 million to transport 150 people per day, by rail, for five days a week from Hamilton to Auckland. What difference is that going to make to Auckland's congestion issues?

Mike Baker, Tauranga.

On tourists

I did not realise the Government had decided to implement a tourist tax until I noticed the news that tourist numbers were down.

Colleen Wright, Botany Downs.

On Tamihere

Cutting out parts of the CRL project (without specifics) to meet an election promise of freezing rates is beyond lunacy. Auckland's war on gridlock risks being compromised and weakened.

Matthew Moran, Ponsonby.

On Trump

"It does not matter what people are saying about you so long as they are talking about you".

Don Anderson. Rothesay Bay.

On Brazil

The double horror of Amazon deforestation is that after felling the oxygen-giving trees, vast amounts of precious oxygen are then consumed in burning them.

John Hampson, Meadowbank.

On Bolsonaro

Our planet is in extreme danger. At the top of the threat list is the staggering low intelligence of leaders and authorities. All the world's problems can be traced back to this truth.

Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangonui.