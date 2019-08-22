COMMENT:

The poet Karlo Mila has described PM Jacinda Ardern's visit to Ihumātao. In knee-high gumboots, in a red raincoat, "fire-truck red, lipstick red, Labour party red … billowing in the whipping wind", and flanked by the Māori women who share the burden and the opportunities of government: Nanaia Mahuta, Kiritapu Allen, Willow-Jean Prime, Louisa Wall.

A real arrival, all of them in knee-high gumboots and a red cape, and with Marama Davidson already there, "in her reggae beanie, laughing, saying, what took you fellas so long", and Carmel Sepuloni and the other Pasifika women with Ardern too: Jenny Salesa

