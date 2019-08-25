A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a serious assault in Huntly overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to a property about 2.35am.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Waikato Hospital for treatment, a police spokeswoman said.

"A scene guard remains in place this morning.''

Police said they were following lines of inquiry to find the offender.

The spokeswoman said it appeared the victim and the person they were looking for were known to each other.

The incident comes after a spate of violent incidents, over the weekend, in the Auckland region; including a fatal assault in the suburb of Ōtāhuhu.

In Onehunga on Friday, a group of flatmates were terrorised by at least four armed intruders who broke into their home about 4am.

The burglars spent about 40 minutes ransacking the house and clearing the house of their possessions.

Before leaving, the flatmates said they were told: "We will come back soon.''

Early the next day, a 31-year-old man was shot at the Republic Bar in Manukau. He suffered critical injuries and remains in hospital.

Later that night, shortly before 9.30pm, police were called to Ōtāhuhu after a man died after a serious assault.

And in the early hours of yesterday, at 1.45am, police were called to an incident on Cross St, near Karangahape Rd, after reports a man had been shot.