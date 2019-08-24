A person has been hospitalised with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Auckland's CBD early this morning.

Police were called to the incident on Cross St near Karangahape Rd about 1.45am.

Officers are still investigating what happened and could be seen inspecting the crime scene on the quiet one-way street this morning.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed three units, including ambulances and a manager, attended the scene.

They transported one person in a serious condition to Auckland City Hospital, she said.

- More to come