A man is fighting for his life after an apparent shooting at a bar in South Auckland early this morning.

Police were called to Republic Bar, in Westfield Mall, Manukau, at about 1.40am amid reports of a shooting.

They found a 31-year-old man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to witnesses.

St John Ambulance said one patient was treated and taken to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition. Four ambulances attended.

Paramedics appeared to be tending to someone inside the bar.

Paramedics appeared to be tending to someone inside the bar.

Witnesses at the scene said there had been a shooting.

Police outside Republic Bar and Kitchen in Manukau after reports of a shooting this morning. Photo / Supplied

More than 100 people crowded outside the bar shortly after, most of them quite young and many "drunk and rowdy, a lot of aggression", one person said.

Police dispersed the crowd.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 1.35am. Photo / Supplied

Police would conduct a scene examination today and a guard remained at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 295 0200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A spokesman for Republic Bar said they were not answering questions related to the incident at this stage.

This morning's shooting adds to five months of gun-related violence in South Auckland. Eight shootings have left three people dead and five with critical injuries.

In Ōtara three people have been shot in the past three months, one — 23-year-old Joseph Siaosi, 23, died on the lawn in front of the family home in Piako St after he was fatally shot by an occupant of a car as he walked away from a confrontation.

Another two people have been shot in neighbouring Clover Park since April 20, where a third person also had to take cover just two weeks after the shooting death of Siaosi Tulua at his Darnell Cres, Clover Park, home when a man carrying a firearm walked up Palermo Pl firing shots.

The violence extends to Māngere, where on March 13, Arthur (Afa) Brown, 26, was fatally shot outside a group of shops on Vine St just before 1am.

Eight weeks later, the president of the Killer Beez gang, Josh Masters, was shot at a Harley-Davidson store in Mt Wellington. Masters was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The frightening sequence of violence in the three South Auckland suburbs and nearby Mt Wellington has rocked the community in recent months, sparking calls for police to crack down on rising gang tensions.

The flurry of violence followed earlier troubles in South Auckland.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff told Morning Report in May about a dozen shootings had occurred in South Auckland within a year, most gang and drug related.

At a public meeting last month to address a rise in gun violence in South Auckland, Manukau councillor Alf Filipaina, a former police officer, said the level of violence was among the worst he had seen in 60 years living in the area.

FIVE MONTHS OF GUN VIOLENCE

• On August 24, about 1.40am, a 31-year-old man was critically injured after a shooting at Republic Bar and Kitchen in Manukau.

• On August 9, a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Billington Ave, Ōtara. A 31-year-old man was charged with wounding with reckless disregard.

• On July 26, a 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a shooting on Featherston Cres, Otara. A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding.

• On July 6, a woman suffered serious injuries after being shot at a property on Dawson Rd, Clover Park. Two young men, aged 17 and 20, were charged with wounding.

• On May 17, Joseph Siaosi, 23, was fatally shot by an occupant of a car as he walked away from a confrontation. Siaosi died on the lawn in front of the family home in Piako St, Ōtara. Tamati Kas Simpson, 21, and Montana Manu, 22, have been charged with his murder.

• On April 26, the president of the Killer Beez gang, Josh Masters, was shot at a Harley Davidson store in Mt Wellington. Masters was taken to hospital in a critical condition. A 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in relation to the shooting.

• On April 20, Siaosi Tulua, 39, was shot dead at his home on Darnell Cres, in Clover Park. A 22-year-old has been charged with his murder. His death came two weeks after a resident in the Palermo Pl area of Clover Park had to take cover when a man carrying a firearm walked up the street firing shots.

• On March 13, Arthur (Afa) Brown, 26, was fatally shot outside a group of shops on Vine St in Māngere just before 1am. A 20-year-old male has pleaded not guilty to murder.