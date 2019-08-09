A man has life-threatening injuries after a possible shooting in Ōtara.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Va'aelua said police received a report of a possible shooting on Billington Ave, Otara just after 3pm.

Police arrived at the scene minutes later where a male was located at an address with a serious leg wound.

He has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Initial enquiries are underway to establish what has taken place.

Police cordons are being set up on Billington Ave and are expected to remain in place this evening while a scene examination is carried out.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Counties

Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.