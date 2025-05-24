Gaza’s civil defence agency says an Israeli strike in the southern city of Khan Yunis killed nine children of a pair of married doctors. The Israeli army said it was reviewing the reports of Friday’s strikes.
Israel has stepped up its campaign in Gaza in recent days, drawing international criticism as well as calls to allow in more supplies after it partially eased a total blockade on aid imposed on March 2.
Gaza Civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal said the agency had retrieved “the bodies of nine child martyrs, some of them charred, from the home of Dr Hamdi al-Najjar and his wife, Dr Alaa al-Najjar, all of whom were their children”.
He added that Hamdi al-Najjar and another son, Adam, were seriously wounded in the strike on Friday.
A medical source at Nasser Hospital, where Alaa al-Najjar works, gave Adam’s age as 10 years old.
Gaza’s health ministry said Saturday that at least 3747 people had been killed in the territory since then, taking the war’s overall toll to 53,901, mostly civilians.
‘Attempt to sow panic’
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said on Friday that Palestinians were enduring “the cruellest phase” of the war in Gaza, where Israel’s lengthy blockade has led to widespread shortages of food and medicine.
Militants also took 251 hostages, 57 of whom remain in Gaza including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.
Demonstrators gathered yet again in Tel Aviv on Saturday night for their regular protest calling for the captives’ freedom, carrying a giant banner that read “Save the hostages, end the war”.
“We want the war to end now because we see... that the war will not lead to the release of the hostages, and that it will bring more death, more misery on both sides,” demonstrator Jonathan Adereth told AFP.
Early Saturday morning (local time), Israel’s National Cyber Directorate said it had received “numerous inquiries” about citizens “receiving phone calls in which recordings are played featuring the voice of a hostage, sounds of explosions and screams”.
Israeli media said the calls featured audio apparently taken from a video of hostage Yosef Haim Ohana published by Hamas this month.