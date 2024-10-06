Ripple effects hit after Navy ship’s sinking, clean-up efforts get under way in Dunedin and how one Wellingtonian is boycotting the city’s rates increase.

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday praised its October 7 attack on Israel in a video message ahead of the first anniversary of the deadly storming of southern Israel which sparked the war in Gaza.

“The crossing of the glorious 7th of October shattered the illusions the enemy had created for itself, convincing the world and the region of its supposed superiority and capabilities,” Qatar-based Hamas member Khalil al-Hayya said in a video statement.

Last year’s October 7 attack resulted in the deaths of 1205 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.

Protesters carry a mock coffin with a picture of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a rally at the Beyazit Square in Istanbul, on October 6, 2024. Photo / AFP

At least 41,870 Palestinians, a majority of them civilians, have been killed in Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip since the war began, according to data provided by the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. The UN has acknowledged these figures as reliable.