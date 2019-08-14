Police and fire crews have been called to Auckland's busy Queen St, where a protester has chained himself to a building's awning several metres above street level.

Authorities were called to the bottom of Queen St - which intersects with Customs St West - about 11.30am after reports of a person on a building.

Half an hour later, authorities were still there trying to get the protester down.

A police spokesman confirmed they were dealing with a man who had positioned himself just above the Swarovski jewellery store.

"He's got some banners and he's sitting on the awning,'' the spokesman said.

It is understood he is protesting for human rights in Chile.

At least two fire trucks and a number of police officers are at the scene.