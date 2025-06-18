Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Auckland prisoner Donovan Duff, already in jail for child murder, sentenced for inmate death

Craig Kapitan
By
Senior Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Herald NOW: Daily News Update: June 18 2025. Video / Herald NOW

A Mongrel Mob member who killed his baby daughter - then used a prison kitchen-issued knife to fatally stab a fellow inmate because he was tired of “mean people” calling him a “kid killer” - will stay incarcerated for at least 17 more years.

Waikato resident Donovan Michael Duff, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Crime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Crime