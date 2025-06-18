TAIC supplied photograph of the grounding of Interislander’s Aratere ferry.

Maritime NZ has filed two health and safety charges against KiwiRail over its grounding of the Interislander ferry Aratere nearly a year ago.

On June 21, 2024, the ship grounded just north of Picton with 47 people on board at the time.

A preliminary Transport Investigation Commission report found the event started with an autopilot mistake.

Maritime NZ chief executive Kirstie Hewlett said the two charges filed under the Health and Safety at Work Act relate to failures by KiwiRail to keep crew and passengers safe while on board the ferry.

The agency said the charges follow a comprehensive and wide-ranging investigation.