A man who smuggled a machete into Wairarapa Hospital and used it to fracture his wife’s lover’s skull and take a chunk of flesh from his shoulder has been sent to prison.
In the chaos after the attack, confused hospital staff placed the attacker and his wife in a cubicletogether while they treated the victim’s wounds, leaving her briefly at his mercy as he tried to punch her in the face.
Fuatai Iona, 63, appeared in the Wellington District Court today for sentencing, after admitting wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, threatening to kill, and assault in a family relationship after the March 2024 incident.
His wife, 35, had been asking for a divorce for months before the attack, with their marriage having been “under strain for many years”, the summary of facts said.
Iona had refused, saying marriage was until death. They had been together for 17 years.
“[She] had to move suddenly to avoid being hit, or else he would have struck her in the face with his fist.”
She again raised the alarm to staff, who moved her to another area. Iona was arrested shortly after.
“In addition to the distress for the first complainant . . . it was also an extremely stressful incident for the hospital staff to have to intervene and deal with,” the summary said.
The wife did not suffer any significant injuries, but the other victim suffered a skull fracture, two lacerations on his head that required stapling, a laceration to his ear and a laceration to his shoulder which took off a “moderate piece of flesh”.
In court today, defence lawyer Joseph Griffiths asked the judge not to grant the Herald’s application to photograph Iona, saying there was no public interest in publishing his image.
It would “amount to a pillory or an added punishment in this case in light of the defendant’s previous good character”, he said.
The Herald told Judge Tania Warburton it disagreed there was no public interest when the defendant had smuggled a lethal weapon into a hospital and attacked an unaware victim, causing serious injuries and affecting multiple people.
Judge Warburton said she must give weight to the “desirability of open justice” and granted the application.
In sentencing, she referred to victim impact statements, where the male victim said he was still on reduced work hours due to the ongoing impact from his injuries.
“He is worried you will try and kill him . . . He now thinks about why he survived and how it could happen in such a public place,” the judge said.
Iona’s wife has moved with her children to Australia and still suffers flashbacks and panic attacks.
“She is still scared that you will try to kill her.”
Judge Warburton said there was an argument from Griffiths that provocation was a mitigating factor, due to the affair and the ending of the marriage. The judge disagreed, saying it was not enough to be incensed by the actions of others.
She declined to give a discount for remorse, saying a letter Iona had written to the court said he was sorry for what he did to the male victim, but made no mention of his wife.
“I also note the pre-sentence report said you showed no real remorse towards the victims of your offending, and the point was thoroughly discussed with you.”
She applied discounts for his guilty plea and previous good character. He has no prior convictions.
Iona was sentenced to four years in prison. The 14 months spent in prison on remand will be taken into account by the prison when assessing eligibility for parole.
Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.