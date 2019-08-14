Census debacle

Liz MacPherson has done the correct and honourable thing in resigning (NZ Herald, August 14). While she may not have been directly responsible for the debacle which was the recent census, it was during her watch it occurred.
However, James Shaw, the minister responsible, has apparently never heard of ministerial responsibility and retains his position. The main failure was apparently the complete lack of a disaster backup/recovery system and I would have thought the first question he should have asked when assuming this portfolio would have been: "What are the plans in the event of a disaster

Social foundations

Child arrests

Magpie words

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Prisoner voting

Investment risks

Property tax

Climate package

Getting creamed

Fonterra board

Related articles:

Short & Sweet

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.