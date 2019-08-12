Short straws

In the mid 1980s, when we were buying our first house, mortgage interest rates rose to an eye-watering 18 per cent and, in order to keep our payments to a manageable level, we had to extend the period of our mortgage from 25 to 30 years. In 1989 when we bought our present house, interest rates were still at 14 per cent. Never mind, I thought, in another 25 years when the mortgage is paid off we will be able to divert the spare cash into retirement savings and earn a bit of interest in return. And what

Child health

Fallback position

Sent off

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Plane crazy

Referendum

Holding pattern

Humanities

Murder conviction

Short & Sweet

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.