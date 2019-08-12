Short straws

In the mid 1980s, when we were buying our first house, mortgage interest rates rose to an eye-watering 18 per cent and, in order to keep our payments to a manageable level, we had to extend the period of our mortgage from 25 to 30 years. In 1989 when we bought our present house, interest rates were still at 14 per cent. Never mind, I thought, in another 25 years when the mortgage is paid off we will be able to divert the spare cash into retirement savings and earn a bit of interest in return. And what a bit it has turned out to be.

When our term deposits roll over in the next few months the best we will be able to get is 2.5 per cent which is, of course, then taxed at 17.5 per cent. We are now told that if we want a better return on savings we must be prepared to take more risk. Been there – done that – and waved goodbye to a chunk of retirement savings when the finance companies went bust a few years back.

It seems that our generation has drawn three short straws when it comes to borrowing and saving; crippling interest rates when we borrowed, incompetent management and control of finance companies when we saved and now miserable interest on what savings we have left. Here's an idea. Those who have enough to invest in property, pay no tax on their capital gains - perhaps those of us who must keep our retirement savings in the bank could be similarly excused the tax on interest earned?

Malcolm Bell, Forrest Hill.



Child health

Congratulations to the NZ Herald for highlighting various serious health issues affecting so many Kiwi children.

From infancy through adolescence, all children deserve the very best care and attention and particularly diseases that are preventable. Removing every barrier to enable effective vaccination coverage is vital to protect innocent children from the damage and heartache that can occur when immunisation levels drop.

Compelling stories reported in the Herald are helpful prompts for the urgent investment necessary to improve services, prevent harmful consequences and at a relatively modest financial cost.

Marjory Lewis, Epsom.



Fallback position

Tell Steve Hansen to shift Beauden Barrett back to first-five, and put Richie Mo'unga on the bench. The first loss for the All Blacks and the draw a couple of weeks ago shows that Barrett at fullback is a bad idea, even though Mo'unga holds his own as a starter. Let's be honest, what if they were both injured in the same game? Who would we have left for number 10 in the Rugby World Cup? Sento Mehlhopt, Albany.



Sent off

When Jordie Barrett was red carded, I turned the telly off and was better employed reading a book.

The Wallabies and their supporters in part must have felt it was a hollow victory playing an All Blacks team that was disadvantaged by only having 14 players.

New Zealanders must have had a bitter feeling of disappointment in the referee's decision and this was a classic example where, if a replacement player had been put on, the Wallabies, in the rampant mood and playing the better rugby, would have still comfortably won in a fairer contest.

When rugby supporters spend thousands of hard-earned cash to attend the world cup and where there is very little to separate the top six teams, sending a player off is game over and I wouldn't be at all surprised if the spectators so robbed of a fair contest didn't walk off en masse.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.



Plane crazy

Queenstown Lakes District Council has put a pause on the Frankton airport's plan to increase flights to every four minutes.

I returned to Frankton to visit family nine years ago, after an absence if about 25 years. As we sat beside Lake Wakatipu chatting, the peace. beauty and tranquillity of my childhood holidays was constantly marred by large planes taking off overhead - it felt like every five minutes. Goodness knows how many flights there are now.

Haven't these local councillors, who are allowing the destruction of these beautiful places, heard of climate change either?

The days of dropping skiers off at the base of a mountain while they ski (while there is still snow left) for a weekend and then get off the chairlift and back into a jet plane are over - or they should be.

The ideal thing would be to shut down Frankton airport altogether and ferry visitors from Dunedin airport on an electric bus. It's a beautiful drive, especially when you get to Central Otago. They can just take a day or two more for their holiday, reduce their hurrying stress and lower their stress levels and carbon footprint all in one go.

We just have to stop the corporate greed and the enabling politicians and put the Earth and our immediate environment first - not last.

Genevieve Forde, Whangaparaoa.



Referendum

There are 120 members of Parliament elected to run the country and they should get on with it.

They are not paid to duck making decisions on contentious issues such as abortion law reform - or the right to euthanasia - by referring the final decision on legislation to a referendum.

I hope the Herald will publish how each MP votes on crucial reform clauses as the bills proceed through the parliamentary process. Then we'll have a clear picture of which individual to vote for next year and which party to reject.

Ron Taylor, Mangawhai.



Holding pattern

Further to the letter from Barbara Matthews "Your call is important, please hold" (NZ Herald, August 8). Callers to the Auckland Council call centre continue to experience interminable delays in having calls answered and the tendency to be passed from one council department or agency to another. The email contact system continues to be little better. It is incredible that an organisation the size and complexity of Auckland Council has not upgraded its communications technology to provide a "call-back" system for managing both phone and email contact. Organisations which install such systems report a number of benefits – in particular, much improved responsiveness to customers (and suppliers) and a reduction in the number of call centre staff required. This results in greatly improved customer service and satisfaction and much reduced staff stress with improved job satisfaction. Evidence shows that the savings far outweigh the cost of investing in such a system. Perhaps someone needs to explain this to the mayor and councillors and also senior council staff? The same goes for government departments. Saving money, improving performance and increasing customer and staff satisfaction in one fell swoop – now there's a novel idea.

Chris Mullane, Bayswater.



Humanities

A reader stated that the humanities are saturated with identity politics (NZ Herald, August 8). I argue that a fundamental aspect of humanities is the understanding of the personal impact of politics on our identity. We, as humans, are born as blank canvases; We have instinctive nature, but we are coloured by the societies we are born into. Our race, sex, religion and country all affect who we are, and shape our perspectives and ideologies, for better or worse.

The humanities encourage us to study, question and de-construct these influences. We discover, as we examine and break down these factors, our shared humanity. Understanding our differences leads us to find what we have in common. This is the importance of the humanities.

Jordan Kell, Papamoa



Murder conviction

We were disturbed distressed and shocked by the recent events that saw a 59-year-old grandmother convicted of murder (NZ Herald, August 8) . The death of any child is a tragedy but even more so when at the hands of a family member. A 59-year-old woman with her own personal issues - having had to raise her family alone, who was still caring for a disabled son and caring for three of her grandchildren - lost control. Where was the support for this poor desperate woman when she desperately needed it? As a society, we have abandoned far too many because we have a range of convenient excuses about why they are less entitled, less privileged than us. A past government that pats itself on the back for increasing benefits by $25 but worked tirelessly to erode support services and health care that left the most vulnerable with little hope or opportunity to change their circumstances. Without society's help, support and compassion, combined with tangible directed government support, there will be more tragedies. We, the privileged must ensure that we do more to help. The real tragedy is that we as a society failed to provide her the support her whānau needed.

Rubin Levin, Devonport,



Short & Sweet

On Genter

Selective transparency is not what the public expected from this Government.

Paul Jarvis, Orewa.

It's becoming obvious why Ms Genter's bid for Green Party leadership failed. She has no regard for democratic process or transparency. Pim Venecourt, Torbay.

That Julie Anne Genter will resign if the construction of the second tunnel precedes the tram to Wellington Airport is reason enough to proceed with the tunnel. Greg Moir, Kerikeri.

On stars

TV shows such as MAFS, Love Island, The Bachelor, etc, contain braindead beefcakes and wannabe bimbos. They are no more stars than I am a horse if I stand in a paddock. Pete Sheehan, Torbay.

On rugby

Only four red cards (none warranted) in 116 years of tests and two of those issued by this ditherer who unnecessarily ruined the game. Sacre Bleu. Rob Patterson, Mount Maunganui.



It's almost laughable to read again the excuses for a sub-par performance. Ted Partridge, Māngere.

On Bridges

"Quardel oodle ardle doodle ..." Magpie Simon Bridges' comments and responses to anything. Apologies to Banjo Patterson. Gordon Jackson, Papakura.

On Labour

The Labour Party's slogan for the 2020 election can once again be Let's Do This as it has certainly not been done during this term. Mike Baker, Tauranga.