Letter of the week: Chris Bayes, Torbay.

How refreshing to read (Weekend Herald, August 3) about the "world's coolest dad" and how disturbing to read the comments of the Coroner regarding children walking to school supervised by older children - well, actually walking home just a few hundred metres. My heart goes out to the parents concerned in the latter story and I believe that the Coroner's comments were ill considered and ill advised.
Long may parents and schools be supported to make decisions for children based on the risks available at the time.

