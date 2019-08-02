COMMENT

Before last week, most New Zealanders didn't know the name Ihumātao. Though a battle has been raging there for generations, it largely flew under the mainstream radar, as many Māori stories do. Until recently, I knew very little about it. Like most of us, I wasn't adequately taught about our history at school. When Ihumātao hit the media, I was again reminded of my ignorance.

Since then, I've read everything I could find on the subject. I'm just beginning to grapple with the details, and what I've learned fills me with sadness. It also fills me with a sense

