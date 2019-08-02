COMMENT:

Hypocrisy is both a wonderful accusatory word as well as dangerous to assert. It immediately puts the recipient on the defensive, thereby advantaging the accuser, unless the accused can counter effectively. Most struggle. It's like we're all hypocrites now.

It is questionable whether the power of some words is what it used to be. Through overuse, lack of word knowledge, breakdown of education, particularly in multilingual societies, it's hard to say. And as the acceptance of slang and vulgarities encroached on the need for expressive language, so the requirement for language command has shrunk. What is the point of

