One post said he would be “forever cherished, never forgotten”.

“The nation is down a G.O.A.T,” The post said.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said a man was located in a critical condition. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died.

The Herald spoke to family near the scene on Mahia Rd - they declined to comment.

There was a large police presence on the scene on Tuesday, with groupings of family huddled near the cordons consoling each other.

Community members were wearing balaclavas as they watched the police gather evidence.

“Police are continuing to gather information from the scene and there will be an increased police presence in the area,” Vickers said yesterday.

Vickers said police are working hard to identify and find the person or persons responsible.

A scene examination would continue today, and police wanted to speak to witnesses, Vickers said.

“If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please make a report via 105, using the file number 250506/4011 and quote ‘Operation Gully’.”

