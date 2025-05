NZ film industry faces uncertainty over US tariff, ongoing decline in livestock numbers and questions over longer sentences reducing reoffending.

A homicide investigation is under way after a man died in Manurewa this morning.

Police said emergency services were called to a Mahia Rd property just before 10am after a report of a person seriously injured.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers said a man was located in a critical condition. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died.

“Police are continuing to gather information from the scene and there will be an increased police presence in the area.”