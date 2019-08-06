Kiwis are well and truly shivering, with nearly 100,000 searches being made on Trade Me for heaters in the past week.

The cold snap over the past week has driven up searches for Firewood, heaters, snow chains and spa pools as chilly New Zealanders dream of warmer times.

"Heaters are in hot demand at the moment with over 99,000 searches in the last seven days, up 32 per cent on the same time last year," said spokeswoman Millie Silvester.

Demand outweighs supply though - there are currently only 20,000 heaters listed for sale on the site.

Firewood is also a hot commodity at the moment, with 110,000 searches in the past week, climbing nine per cent on the week before.

"On Sunday alone we saw 13,000 searches for firewood onsite," Silvester said.

Other Kiwis are preparing for snow, with more than 28,000 searches for snow chains. This was up 89 per cent compared to the week before.

"Spa pools are also on Kiwis' wishlists with close to 65,000 searches in the last week. That's up four per cent on the same week last year."