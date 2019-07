A person has died in a single-vehicle crash in South Taranaki tonight, police say.

The person was the only occupant of the vehicle and died at the scene following the crash at the intersection of State Highway 3/ Mountain Rd and Cornwall Rd at Ngaere, 8km south of Stratford.

The crash occurred about 9.45pm.

Emergency services were still at the scene just before 11pm.

The Serious Crash Unit had also been alerted and motorists should avoid the area, police said.