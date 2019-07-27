The Government's new road safety strategy, Road to Zero, aims to cut road deaths by 40 per cent in the next decade.

It won't happen until Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter finally lifts the $80 fine plus points punishment for using non hands-free mobiles while driving.

Last year 378 deaths on our roads and more than 200 already this year. How many from mobile phone use, which now kills more than speeding?

In Victoria, Australia, a $500 fine plus points punishment saw road deaths drop by 20 per cent last year. The equivalent here would probably save 80 New

Risks put on future generations

