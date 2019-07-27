The Government's new road safety strategy, Road to Zero, aims to cut road deaths by 40 per cent in the next decade.

It won't happen until Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter finally lifts the $80 fine plus points punishment for using non hands-free mobiles while driving.

Last year 378 deaths on our roads and more than 200 already this year. How many from mobile phone use, which now kills more than speeding?

In Victoria, Australia, a $500 fine plus points punishment saw road deaths drop by 20 per cent last year. The equivalent here would probably save 80 New Zealand lives every year.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi



Risks put on future generations

Green Party co-leader James Shaw going soft on genetic engineering is more or less putting unpredictable risks on future generations.

As an excuse, he implies that a GM product, like GM ryegrass, is one of the options when it comes to combating an out-of-control methane and nitrous oxide pollution problem.

Rather than solving the problem at its source, he is going to add an unknown long-term risk to the pollution problem.

Would it not be more logical to gradually reduce these emissions by replacing animal farming with plant and tree farming?

To use the analogy of an already existing problem, such as an introduced pest species like a weed, combating it with an even more rampant pest, such as rabbits, is just madness at the highest level.

God forbid these experiments are to be allowed within our relatively untampered-with NZ vegetation. For someone from the Greens to even suggest such idiocy makes the mind boggle.

René Blezer, Taupō



Hatred still dark force

Paul Little (July 14 ) says hatred has achieved many good things, and that some very sweet people, like Jesus Christ and Wilburforce, were great haters.

I have to disagree. Hatred is a dark force which binds you to itself. Love is full of freedom and lightness.

Jesus Christ came to Earth to teach about love and forgiveness, and he embodied that entirely.

He risked his life to boldly preach against Judaism's fixation on following the dry letter of the law, against Pharasaic hypocrisy, when it was becoming obvious the envy of the Pharisees would seek his life. He did not, however, "hate" them, nor did he hate the money-lenders and his betrayer Judas.

Yes, Wilburforce was an effective opponent of slavery, but he surely loved humanity, as a duteous Christian, more than he hated the injustice of slavery?

Jason Sanders, Three Kings



BoJo should be a no-no

Slang terms such as "Taxcinda" and "Jacinderella" disappeared from your editorial and letters some time ago, out of respect, but why does it seem appropriate to use "BoJo" for Boris Johnson?

Glenn Forsyth, Taupo



Jaw-dropping backtrack

All it took was one veiled threat by a minority coalition partner to withdraw its support of the Government, to have our open and transparent Prime Minister, within 24 hours, flip-flop from no Government interference to halting the developer's work at Ihumātao.

Hardly a move that will inspire either voter or investor confidence in due process. How convenient that immediately after her jaw-dropping backtrack, Jacinda left the country.

Sue Kurtovich, Tauranga



Face facts on Cup final

It's probably better to get your facts correct before you start mud slinging about the Cricket World Cup final.

Last week's correspondent, Bruce Tubb from Takapuna , wrote of a "one-eyed English umpire".

The umpires, Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena, are South African and Sri Lankan nationals respectively.

Also, how come Mr Tubb got to have two letters printed in the same edition? Not fair!

Tony Lawson, One Tree Point