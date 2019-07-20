The article by Heather du Plessis-Allan ("Roads mess could cost election", July 14) reveals the ignorance of most newspaper columnists on most subjects.

The problem is known as "induced demand" — an expression used by economists to describe what happens when increasing the supply of something (such as roads) makes people use that thing even more. Traffic engineers have been aware of this phenomenon since at least the early 1960s when they observed a strong correlation between more roads and a subsequent rise in traffic.

Instead of attacking the Government (her primary motivation I suspect), du Plessis-Allan should be writing a rational analysis of the issue and identifying potential solutions.

David Nicholson, Karori



Death with dignity

Alex McNaughten (Letters, July 14 ), tells us "Nearly 4000 years of Judeo-Christian tradition teaches that each human life is sacred, and has inviolable dignity".

We'll trawl back through history, starting with the First Crusade, instigated by Pope Urban II — 1095 — Crusaders granted absolution of all sins! Jerusalem was captured and the residents brutally slaughtered.

Fast forward to the Spanish Inquisition (1470s) — heretics burned in front of crowds in the streets; now down through the years to innumerable martyrdoms and atrocities in the name of the True Faith, until we come to our own times and modern warfare.

I can find no record of sermons in Catholic parishes in 1939, suggesting that the faithful refuse to "join up" — on the contrary, they were feted and praised when home on leave, had Masses said for them.

Mr McNaughten may choose to equate voluntary euthanasia with killing and claim this is morally unacceptable, but in attempting to bring Judeo-Christianity in on the act, he's landed himself in a positive quagmire.

Now to the End of Life Choice Bill — those in unremediable pain and at the end of their lives deserve the dignity of choosing how they wish to die, without his sanctimonious intervention.

Patricia Butler, Nelson



A good death

Alex McNaughten rightly says that the sick and the handicapped "should be helped to cope with life" in his letter titled "Life is sacred".

But the sick and the handicapped wouldn't qualify for assistance to die under the clauses of David Seymour's End of Life Choice bill.

It's reserved for those who are dying.

On your deathbed you need help to cope with dying, not with living. Having other people's religious views thrust down my throat on my deathbed is not this septuagenarian's idea of "a good death" and such an ending would not be "sacred" to me.

Ann David, Waikanae



A zillion to one

We were robbed of the World Cup by Lady Luck, a one-eyed English umpire and silly rules.

This is not Cricket!!!

The chances of this happening must be a zillion to one!!!

The Cup should have been shared.

Bruce Tubb, Takapuna



Tunnel vision

I am not sure what the significance is of your correspondent Andrew Montgomery being a senior medical practitioner and his travelling through the Waterview Tunnel (Letters, July 14 ).

He and all users should be aware that the 80km/h restrictions begin at least 600-800m before the entrance to each tunnel. The tunnel and its approaches are awash with 80km/h signs.

I am just a simple retired contractor, and I don't have any trouble adjusting my speed on the tunnel approaches.

John Campbell, New Windsor



Hobsonville history

It was always envisaged the Hobsonville Pt Bomb Site and Historic Buildings would become an Historic Reserve under the Reserves Act 1977.

Just get on with it.

Bruce Tubb, Belmont