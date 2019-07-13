COMMENT:

I almost bought a house in Pukekohe the other day.

It's a fair way out of town, for someone who works in the city. But the drive is worth it, I told myself. We'd be so much closer to people who matter to us. My friends and virtually all of my family still live in the town I grew up in.

In the end, the deal on the house didn't come off. We found out on Monday. I wasn't disappointed. I was relieved.

Traffic. That was, in the end, the thing that made me fall out of love with

