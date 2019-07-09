The Prime Minister's Business Advisory Council has called on the Government to proceed with the 12 roading projects presently on hold or under review and open them to private investment.

It has also called on the Government to investigate the "responsible and sustainable" use of international expertise, capital and labour (both skilled and unskilled) for both high-priority future projects of national significance and existing infrastructure projects, and, a move by the Government into "asset recycling - selling mature assets to fund new infrastructure.

"We believe the infrastructure deficit in New Zealand needs urgent attention and our lead-in time to develop

