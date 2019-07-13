I am a senior medical practitioner. I work in Australia and New Zealand.

Recently it was reported in the New Zealand Herald that $2.5 million in fines had been collected over eight months for speeding infringements recorded by the cameras at the entry to the Waterview Tunnel. There is no warning sign advising of speed cameras there.

I have passed through the tunnel on numerous occasions and received a single infringement notice.

Within the tunnel I have not observed anyone to be exceeding the speed limit.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

I have driven over the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, on numerous

Life is sacred

Related articles:

Dredging disgrace

Healthier culture

Flu deaths