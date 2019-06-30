COMMENT:

To adapt a line from the British writer EM Forster, one cheer for Parliament's decision to keep the End of Life Choice bill alive by a robust majority of 70 to 50. Although much support came shrouded in only-ifs and other qualifications to ensure support at the next stage, in a reform-averse environment, even this much is welcome.

The debate highlighted a paradoxical lack of empathy and imagination on both sides. Did you really have to have lost someone who suffered through their last days to support voluntary euthanasia, as so many in the House and media reported? What

