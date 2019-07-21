Kids around New Zealand can take heart - it may be the first day back at school but at least they should see some sunshine.

A soggy weekend caused by a low pressure system has given way to a weak ridge over the country, bringing settled weather and less wintry temperatures this week.

The upper North Island should see mostly sunny weather, with a possible light shower or two from midday in Northland and Auckland, according to Weatherwatch.co.nz.

Forecasters had warned of possible fog this morning.

As we head back to work & school Monday, it's looking to be a largely settled week (until perhaps Friday).



Also, it's looking to be a week with no true winter cold temperatures. Note the deep 🔵 & bright ⚪️ colouring stays well south & southwest of New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/mIXjhERvYL — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 21, 2019

The central and eastern lower North Island are also due for sunshine, with cloud and the odd shower from Taranaki down through to Wellington in the west, Weatherwatch said.

MetService said the east coast of the South Island would have low cloud and occasional drizzle for a few days, with rain developing in Gisborne and Hawke's Bay.

Temperatures shouldn't feel too wintry this week, Niwa said.

Today's maximum temperature was 18C, recorded at Gisborne and Napier, due to warming northwest winds across the eastern North Island ranges, while easterlies across the Alps resulted in Haast also recording 18C. Cloudy skies and southerlies saw Hanmer Springs only reach 9C. ^AB pic.twitter.com/ewZWlDChb5 — MetService (@MetService) July 21, 2019

Today's weather

Whangārei

Cloudy periods, chance afternoon shower. Southwesterlies. High 16C, Low 6C

Auckland Cloudy periods, with possible morning fog. Isolated showers, mainly in the west. Light winds. High 16C, Low 6C

Hamilton Morning low cloud or fog, breaking to fine spells. Light winds. High 15C, Low 2C

Tauranga Fine. Light winds. High 16C, Low 5C

New Plymouth Cloudy periods, with the odd shower. Southeasterlies developing. High 14C, Low 5C

Napier Mainly fine, but becoming cloudy towards evening with the odd shower possible. Light winds. High 14C, Low 4C

Whanganui Cloudy periods. Light winds. High 16C, Low 5C

Wellington Cloudy periods and isolated showers. Light winds. High 14C, Low 6C

Nelson A fine day apart from some morning cloud. Light winds. High 14C, Low 3C

Christchurch Low cloud with possible drizzle morning and night, but afternoon sunny spells. Light winds. High 12C, Low 6C

Dunedin Low cloud with possible drizzle morning and night, but afternoon sunny spells. Northeasterlies. High 12C, Low 7C