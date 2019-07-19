Letter of the week: P J Edmondson, Tauranga

A large number of district health boards have announced major financial shortfalls. Healthcare has become a yawning chasm with an insatiable appetite for taxpayer funding. Is there a solution to this perennial problem when so many New Zealanders are forced to stand in line for lifesaving surgery and treatment?

A possible answer: The reintroduction of tax deductibility for health insurance premiums that would encourage personal responsibility for individual health needs, thereby freeing up beds for the most vulnerable and would ease the burden confronting the state. Private healthcare must grow to complement the state sector.

The dilemma, across the political divide is many politicians are averse to private healthcare, their perception being "some would profit at the expense of others suffering".

Well aisle be

Foodstuffs retail chief talked (Weekend Herald, July 13) about how his supermarket could "speed up the shopping experience ". Surely he is being disingenuous? Supermarkets want shoppers to slow down – not speed up.

Why else do they scatter products far and wide, place popular items furthest from the checkout and/or hide them away so that shoppers have to wander up and down aisles to find them. Aisles and shelves are poorly signed so that shoppers have to search for goods. Locations are changed, making finding stuff even more frustrating and time-consuming.

There is no aisle or shelf index to enable shoppers to quickly find goods: it is not in the supermarket's best interests for them to do so.

It is all about "impulse buying" – placing special items in the way of wandering shoppers in the hope of attracting their attention or hoping that something not on their list will attract them. A big percentage of their profits must be generated this way.

Services such as Uber Eats or online shopping deliveries must be thorns in the sides of supermarkets who need shoppers in the door, not sitting at home.

Robin McGrath, Forrest Hill.



Rugby prospects

If the Auckland Blues can't win with Beauden Barrett calling the shots at number 10 then they never will. This is a massive coup for the Auckland franchise signing Beauden. Let's not forget this man was awarded "World Rugby Player of the Year" not once but twice (2016 & 2017).

As an aside, it must be a conundrum for the All Black coaches selecting their starting line up for the World Cup given that they now have two world class number 10s with Richie Mo'unga in the frame as well. Can someone please tell me why we couldn't field both of these outstanding players at once? Maybe Mo'unga at 10 and Barrett running off him at number 12. Guessing it would be too radical for our current All Black coach who is getting past it and seems stuck in his ways. Frankly I can't wait to see Scott Robertson take charge. He will have the vision, personality and innovative ideas that could take our national side to even greater heights.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.



Equal opportunity

Lizzie Marvelly (Weekend Herald, July 13) is understandably angry at marauding heterosexual men in gay bars – abusing gays and sexually harassing straight women who take refuge there. However, she says that, if it weren't for these interlopers, these bars would be places of safety, respect, dance and romance – a "gay old time", in short.

This is the myth that abuse and harassment don't happen in the rainbow world. It is not a black mark against LGBTIQ folk that they can be abusive and violent: Welcome to humanity.

Gavan O'Farrell, Lower Hutt.



Electric vehicles

Christina Bu of Norway's EV Assn praised us for the plan to provide subsidy for EV cars in future (Weekend Herald, July 13).

Norway is only able to do this on the back of their 98 per cent hydro power supply and their $1 trillion fund from their massive oil and gas production, which our Government has now put the dampers on. With a population only slightly more than ours, Norway also has over $667 billion wealth in shares in more than 9000 companies globally.

Our planning may need more careful study, considering two recent reports.

Driven (NZ Herald, May 4) compared an e-Golf versus a diesel Golf TDI, and made the general statement that over their lifespan, CO2 emissions from EVs are only 40 per cent lower than those of internal combustion cars when using non-renewable power. Another German study, in the Brussels Times on April 24, found that electric cars account for more CO2 emissions than diesel ones, when comparing a Tesla Model 3 versus an equivalent diesel Mercedes.

Nick Nicholas, Greenlane.



Road rules

Having driven numerous times between Kerikeri and Auckland and elsewhere I would like to make the following suggestions:

Firstly, indicate the length of passing lanes on approach notices so drivers can make better decisions in advance.This is especially important when the overtaking lanes are going up hill and round corners.

Secondly, put a speed limit on the left hand side of passing lanes e.g. 80km/h so drivers who have been holding up traffic with their often selfish attitude can't then decide to accelerate to the speed limit. This is a source of great frustration when it happens more than once and leads to risky overtaking and speeding.

Last, but not least, allowable speed signs should suit the terrain and use of roads, not a blanket 100km/h when it's clearly impossible. Not everyone has the experience to appreciate different road conditions and adjust accordingly.

Liz Patel, Hobsonville Point.



Respect youth

One expects an experienced parliamentarian like Anne Tolley to be more tolerant towards the views of our new generation (NZ Herald, July 18). Indeed, Lily Dorrance deserves respect as she represents the future of New Zealand and that of the planet at large.

Tolley, with her experience as a National parliamentarian, should know better to treat a youngster with respect and dignity. Otherwise, the rest of our youth might just give up in the face of such ridicule by a supposedly respectful member of our Parliament.

Ahmed Asgher, Waitakere.



Excellent advice

How refreshing it is to read of Anne Tolley's views on effective speaking in public. I applaud this respected MP for advising the rising generation to "speak from their notes rather than just reading them". Speech New Zealand supports her views entirely, encouraging all exam candidates in the use of spoken language. Their message then comes from the heart and they make a more sincere connection with their audience. Most school training advises students to write an essay and read it aloud rather than doing what Anne Tolley had advised this Youth Parliamentarian and make notes to guide them throughout their speech. Schools need to teach students the difference between written and spoken language. This would foster the art of public speaking rather than public reading. Anne Tolley has given excellent speech training although in a very public forum. I hope school teachers will use her advice for the benefit of their students.

Meredith Caisley, Speech New Zealand examiner.



A quick word

Have all young, female television reporters been to the same reporting school to learn to commence every sentence with "now"? Greg Moir, Kerikeri.

Perhaps Oranga Tamariki social workers could put an orange flag beside those families whose fathers (or mothers) do not have a biological relationship with their children. Marie Kaire, Whangarei.

What a wonderful few weeks we have had of both the tennis and the cricket. Libby Spencer, Hauraki.

Gangs are queuing up to hand in illegal automatic firearms. Sounds ridiculous? Probably because it is. Bob Wichman, Botany.

Why did Jacinda Ardern not let it be known she was going away for a holiday? Even the stand-in prime minister did not know where the nominal prime minister had gone. A J Petersen, Kawerau.

The electric car might not emit carbon, but the power station that produces the energy for said car does. John Ford, Taradale.

There just isn't any morality left in the game of cricket other than Folau was right in that we should have been observing the Sabbath. John Holms, Queensland.

As the author R. F. Delderfield, wrote in his classic series of novels, "God is an Englishman". It is obvious he also resides at the London cricket ground, as it is aptly named, or was at least there for the final. Adrian Muller, Papamoa Beach.

Seemingly, telling the truth is a sacking offence – ask Sir Kim Darroch. Give him a medal. P D Patten, Albany.

It seems madness that our cash-strapped council is planning on spending millions to reconfigure Chamberlain Park Golf Course when it can't manage its core services. M Thomson, Devonport.

Men are not qualified to run a planet... it's women's turn. Phil Skipworth,St Johns.

I wonder how much sick leave SBW has left? Russell Chambers, Meadowbank.

It should be compulsory for all overseas travellers to New Zealand to have travel insurance. The $35 million owed by uninsured, overseas travellers to three DHB's for healthcare could be better spent. Bruce Tubb, Belmont.

Some readers might not be aware that in England, (I am not making this up), farts, those unwelcome, sometimes loud, noxious and foul emissions of hot air are also known as trumps. Jeremy Coleman, Mangere.

Poor Lily was given an opportunity to experience parliament and she did. Poor Anne Tolley she tried to raise the level of discourse and she didn't. Marcelle Kiely, St Heliers.