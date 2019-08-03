Amanda Chapman's tiny home has taken her on a journey through Auckland's sharing economy.

The 28-year-old has been building the house over the past two years using all borrowed or hired tools thanks to the community phenomenon many believe is key to the future of New Zealand.

The experience is defined as "a peer-to-peer-based activity of acquiring, providing or sharing access to goods and services that are facilitated by a community-based online platform".

The house will allow her to live off-grid. It will have solar power, gas hot water, rainwater collection, and a bathtub. Photo / Dean Purcell
The house will allow her to live off-grid. It will have solar power, gas hot water, rainwater collection, and a bathtub. Photo / Dean Purcell
The Auckland Library of Tools co-founders Amanda Chapman and Tom Greer. Photo / Jason Oxenham
The Auckland Library of Tools co-founders Amanda Chapman and Tom Greer. Photo / Jason Oxenham

It started in March with a $2000 grant from the Waitematā Local Board – about the price of one set of power tools.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The library now includes