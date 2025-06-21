Advertisement
Lotto Powerball: Are you a multi-millionaire after tonight’s $30m draw?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Patel family, owners of Albany Village Superette speak to the herald about selling a winning $30 million dollar lotto ticket. Video / NZ Herald

The potentially very lucky numbers are in for tonight’s mega $30 million Powerball draw.

The life-changing amount is up for grabs after Powerball was not struck on Wednesday evening.

The numbers are 11, 35, 3, 20, 19 and 27. The bonus ball is 31 and the Powerball 7.

Tonight’s draw

