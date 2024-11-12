“I actually texted Dad the day after the draw when I saw a prize had been won at the store and asked if it was him. He replied with, ‘Nope, not me, unfortunately!’” one of his daughters said.
But as time went on and the prize had still not been claimed, the man had an inkling he may have won.
“After a week, I heard the prize still wasn’t claimed so I started to think it could be me, and then when it still hadn’t been claimed after another week, I was maybe 70% sure I had the winning ticket,” he said.
”I pulled out my phone and checked it. It flashed up ‘major prize winner’.”
The man then visited the store to find out the magnitude of his win.
”I said to the woman in the store, ‘I think you better check this for me’, and that’s when the music played. She burst into tears, she was so happy for me.”
He went home to process the news before telling his family they were multi-millionaires.
From Lotto HQ, the winner received a video phone call from his mother - whom he had not yet broken the news to.
“I’m at the Lotto office, Mum,” the man said, as his family gathered behind him to see her reaction.