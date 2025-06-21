Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Brian Tamaki leads protest against immigration, non-Christian religions

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is leading a protest march down Queen St in central Auckland.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and scores of his followers took to Queen St today to rip up flags of religions and movements they deem “satanic” in a protest against immigration and the spread of non-Christian religions in New Zealand.

In his latest provocative act, Tamaki led a march in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand