“There’s a lot wrong with Brian Tamaki’s attitudes, but at their heart, they are un-Kiwi.”

Blocking the intersection of Customs and Queen Sts, Tamaki pulled out 12 flags, including Rainbow Pride and a flag representing mainstream media and directed his followers to “Rip it up, boys”.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki leads a march down Queen St in central Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

“I’m going to identify these satanic religions”, Tamaki announced. “Any type of immigration without assimilation is invasion.”

Palestine, Islam, Buddhist and Sikh flags were torn and stomped on by men who performed a haka after each ritualistic destruction of a flag.

“Mass immigration” has ruined Christian countries around the world, Tamaki said as lines of police watched on, not interfering.

Tamaki warned his followers, “We are living in dangerous times, we are living in the last days.

“This is about standing for our flag.

“What you see here today are true New Zealand patriots,” he announced.

The group, mostly dressed in black and waving New Zealand flags, congregated at Aotea Square at midday today.

The marchers walked down Queen St with a very large banner that read, “NZ’s official religion: Christianity”.

They chanted “Faith, flag, family” before announcing, “No assimilation, no immigration”.

“It’s time to take aim and launch a full assault – exposing Islam, the UN, and every foreign religion and ideology hijacking our country,” Tamaki claimed earlier in a press release.

Tamaki travelled with a large circle of his own security, dressed in black, wearing sunglasses, hats, beanies, balaclavas, and masks. Man Up T-shirts were donned with black blazers.

These men prevented his followers, members of the public and media from getting too close to Tamaki.

Tamaki’s own media convoy was also in full force, with microphones, selfie sticks and photographers scattered along the route, livestreaming the event.

People shopping stopped to watch the march, many of the onlookers showed dismay, and tourists with suitcases expressed utter confusion but got their phones out anyway.

“You’re keeping Brian very rich,” a man on the street said to a protester.

Tamaki announced he was going to “break the back” of all the religions he deemed satanic, and asked the crowd to pray for New Zealand.

“We have beaten the enemy, we have defeated the evil spirits … It’s time now to repent," Tamaki said.

After the denouncing of immigration, “foreign religions” and “false prophets”, Tamaki left the stage and was replaced by a Christian rock band.

Police formed two rows to separate a group of counter protesters, many donning Palestinian flags, from Tamaki’s group.

The small group held “Free Palestine” flags and signs that read “Israel + USA, Killing every day” and “Zionists also kill Christians in Gaza”.

A counter-protester from Waiheke, Jacquelyne Taylor, told the Herald Tamaki’s followers “didn’t represent New Zealand as far as I’m concerned”.

The protest wound down just before 2pm, the speakers were packed up and most of Tamaki’s followers departed.

Some stayed to debate with counter-protesters, and an argument broke out among the Tamaki protesters about whether Jesus is Jewish or not.

It was the latest in a series of protests Tamaki has had a big role in.

In November last year, Tamaki led a “Make New Zealand Great Again” rally from Waikato to Auckland.

Tamaki was condemned by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon when his Destiny Church groups Man Up and Legacy stormed a children’s library event in February last year.

Police confirmed they “monitored an event in Queen Street today”, but did not have an official estimate of numbers in attendance.

“No arrests were made,” a police spokesperson said.

