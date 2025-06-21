Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki and scores of his followers took to Queen St today to rip up flags of religions and movements they deem “satanic” in a protest against immigration and the spread of non-Christian religions in New Zealand.
In his latest provocative act, Tamaki led a march incentral Auckland to denounce all religions except for Christianity.
Acting Prime Minister David Seymour blasted Tamaki’s attitudes as “un-Kiwi”.
“I want everyone who’s committed to building a free and tolerant society to know that they are welcome here,” Seymour said.
“New Zealand’s great strength is that we are a nation of pioneers who moved here to give their children a better tomorrow.
Tamaki was condemned by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon when his Destiny Church groups Man Up and Legacy stormed a children’s library event in February last year.
Police confirmed they “monitored an event in Queen Street today”, but did not have an official estimate of numbers in attendance.
“No arrests were made,” a police spokesperson said.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.