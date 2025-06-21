Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki is leading a march down Queen St, claiming “the spread of non-Christian religions is now out of control” in New Zealand.

The march started at 12pm in Aotea Square on Queen St.

“It’s time to take aim and launch a full assault - exposing Islam, the UN, and every foreign religion and ideology hijacking our country,” Tamaki claimed earlier in a press release.

In November last year, Tamaki led a “Make New Zealand Great Again” rally from Waikato to Auckland.

Tamaki was condemned by the Prime Minister when his Destiny Church groups Man Up and Legacy stormed a children’s library event in February last year.

