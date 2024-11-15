Tamaki was also accused on three occasions of violating his bail conditions by continuing to attend the rallies after his initial arrest. However, the alleged bail breaches did not result in new criminal charges and are not part of the trial.
Tamaki claimed the public witnessed “division and hatred” at the Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi and Treaty Principles Bill debate this week.
However, Acting Assistant Commissioner Naila Hassan said there were no significant issues at the hīkoi events.
”What we saw was a large crowd of people demonstrating peacefully as part of a permitted event. We’re pleased with the peaceful actions of hīkoi participants and how well motorists responded to periods of significant disruption.”
