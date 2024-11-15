The convoy will meet in Waikato at the Mercer Service Centre at 9.30am, then travel up SH1 to the Auckland Domain, arriving at noon.

“This Saturday will be a Patriotic Parade down Auckland’s Motorway, New Zealand Flags proudly flying,” Tamaki said on social media.

He believed “particularly the Māori sovereignty flags, Palestine sovereignty flags and Khalistan (Indian Sikh) sovereignty flags” should be banned.

“The Auckland Domain is our home ground of National significance, the home of our National War Memorial honouring those who fought for our faith, freedoms and flag.”

Tamaki, wife Hannah and two other Destiny Church members are currently on trial, accused of violating Covid-19 restrictions at lockdown protests at the Auckland Domain three years ago.

Destiny Church founders Brian and Hannah Tamaki arrive at court ahead of their trial over breaching Covid-19 public health laws. Photo / Mike Scott

Tamaki faces up to six months in prison and thousands in fines if found guilty of four counts of intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act.

Tamaki was also accused on three occasions of violating his bail conditions by continuing to attend the rallies after his initial arrest. However, the alleged bail breaches did not result in new criminal charges and are not part of the trial.

Tamaki claimed the public witnessed “division and hatred” at the Toitū te Tiriti hīkoi and Treaty Principles Bill debate this week.

Parliament descended into chaos during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill when one of Te Pāti Māori’s new members was ejected from the House.

However, Acting Assistant Commissioner Naila Hassan said there were no significant issues at the hīkoi events.

”What we saw was a large crowd of people demonstrating peacefully as part of a permitted event. We’re pleased with the peaceful actions of hīkoi participants and how well motorists responded to periods of significant disruption.”

Destiny Church told its followers on social media not to forget their “merch tees”, such as “Make NZ Great Again,” “I AM WOMAN,” “God Defend NZ” and “Jesus Is King”.

“I urge you to grab your family, jump in your car, fly the New Zealand flag, and join us on the Auckland motorway this Saturday,” Tamaki said on social media.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.



