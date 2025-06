Police and other emergency services have rushed to the Pakuranga Night Markets after a serious incident tonight. Photo / NZ Herald

Emergency services rushed to a popular night market in Auckland tonight after an incident which has left two people with serious injuries.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman confirmed crews had been called to the Pakuranga Night Markets about 6.50pm.

They responded with two rapid response vehicles, three ambulances and an operations manager.

The spokesperson wouldn’t share any patient information, including how many people are involved or their status, referring all queries to police.