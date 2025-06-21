Man arrested after violent Auckland crime spree

The police dog unit were then called to Grammar School Rd around 5:40am where they saw a man on a property.

Another resident then reported a man had kicked in the front door to their house and was “smashing items inside”.

It’s alleged it was there where the offender stole the resident’s car keys and drove off in their vehicle.

Police say the man crashed through a gate onto Pakuranga Rd, then onto Udys Road.

The vehicle crashed again at the intersection of Udys Rd and Reeves Rd, Police said.

The wanted man then allegedly stole another car, which later crashed at the intersection of Ti Rakau Dr and Tiraumea Dr, causing “significant damage” to a fence.

The man fled on foot before being found and arrested soon after.

No injuries were reported from any of the seven reported burglaries.

Inspector Danny Meade said in a statement the man will appear in court at a later date.

He is to face a raft of charges in relation to seven burglaries, the theft of two cars and three crashes.